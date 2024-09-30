'I've Despised Him!' Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is easily the most respected coach in the NBA. Now, he’s joined by one of the most respected veterans in the league: the “Point God” Chris Paul.
Paul met Popovich for the first time as a rookie on Dec. 18, 2005. Paul and the New Orleans Hornets won that first game, although the Spurs won the following three that season. Paul and Pop have played against each other 81 times total over the last 18 seasons.
This season, they’re finally joining forces.
In spite of their rivalry over the seasons, Paul and Popovich have a clear mutual respect for each other as masterminds of the game.
“Obviously, I’ve admired Pop from afar for years,” Paul said at his introductory press conference in San Antonio. “Not only for his basketball IQ but just for who he is as a person, as a competitor, and all of that.”
For Popovich, respect for the veteran’s game may have evolved from a stronger emotion: hate.
“I’ve despised Chris for many years,” the coach said at Spurs Media Day with his classic bluntness and jest. “It was difficult to play against him because he’s a clever, clever, clever player. His IQ is off the charts. It was always difficult because he’s thinking ahead of us coaches.
“You hate to play against him but you respect the hell out of him.”
This season, Paul will be a special weapon in the Spurs’ arsenal. His experience, his poise, his dedication and his knowledge are a “huge boon” for the young players on the team, according to Popovich.
"He's gonna be a great mentor for our young guys," he said. "These guys haven't really had that. I can't even quantify how important that will be."
Popovich, known for his direct nature, is not one to bestow empty praise. The esteem he holds for Paul almost translates to excitement – a notably rare emotion for the typically austere head coach.
Paul, on the other hand, has expressed quite a bit of excitement about joining a young Spurs team.
“I would have never thought (in) a million years that I'd get an opportunity to play for Pop,” the veteran explained, “but I'm so excited about this young and talented team.”
As preseason kicks off and the first games of the regular season looming just ahead, excitement from fans is quickly becoming expectations. With the addition of Chris Paul’s leadership to this young roster — the youngest in the NBA last season — the Spurs could have a shot at getting back into championship contention.
Popovich certainly thinks so.
"Chris is an alpha,” he famously said last offseason. “He’s a natural leader. He takes no prisoners. He suffers no fools. He’s there to win.”
