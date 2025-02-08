Inside The Spurs

NBA Admits LaMelo Ball Mistake in Spurs-Hornets

The NBA admitted an officiating mistake at the end of the San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets game

The San Antonio Spurs barely lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, suffering a one-point defeat on the road despite a 33-point outburst by rookie Stephon Castle. The Hornets barely scraped by, as De'Aaron Fox's game-winning three-pointer was spoiled by the buzzer in his second game with the Spurs.

The Hornets picked up just their 13th win of the season on Friday, as the Spurs put together a poor performance to allow the Charlotte upset. Despite the game coming down to the final second, the Spurs played a bad game and were not able to close it out.

Following the Hornets' win, the NBA released the Last Two Minute Report, admitting an officiating mistake that could have been costly for Charlotte. With 1:28 left in the fourth quarter and the Hornets winning 114-112, the officials missed a foul call on De'Aaron Fox that would have sent LaMelo Ball to the free-throw line.

"Fox (SAS) steps forward into Ball's (CHA) path and delivers body contact during his drive that affects his SQBR. This contact occurs prior to, and causes, the traveling violation committed by Ball," the NBA wrote.

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Instead of Ball getting sent to the free-throw line, Ball missed his shot attempt and the Spurs ultimately tied the game 114-114. The Hornets pulled out the win, but a missed foul call on Fox could have been costly if Charlotte forward Miles Bridges had not drilled the game-winner with 1.1 seconds left.

