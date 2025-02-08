NBA Admits LaMelo Ball Mistake in Spurs-Hornets
The San Antonio Spurs barely lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, suffering a one-point defeat on the road despite a 33-point outburst by rookie Stephon Castle. The Hornets barely scraped by, as De'Aaron Fox's game-winning three-pointer was spoiled by the buzzer in his second game with the Spurs.
The Hornets picked up just their 13th win of the season on Friday, as the Spurs put together a poor performance to allow the Charlotte upset. Despite the game coming down to the final second, the Spurs played a bad game and were not able to close it out.
Following the Hornets' win, the NBA released the Last Two Minute Report, admitting an officiating mistake that could have been costly for Charlotte. With 1:28 left in the fourth quarter and the Hornets winning 114-112, the officials missed a foul call on De'Aaron Fox that would have sent LaMelo Ball to the free-throw line.
"Fox (SAS) steps forward into Ball's (CHA) path and delivers body contact during his drive that affects his SQBR. This contact occurs prior to, and causes, the traveling violation committed by Ball," the NBA wrote.
Instead of Ball getting sent to the free-throw line, Ball missed his shot attempt and the Spurs ultimately tied the game 114-114. The Hornets pulled out the win, but a missed foul call on Fox could have been costly if Charlotte forward Miles Bridges had not drilled the game-winner with 1.1 seconds left.
Related Articles
De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama Spearhead Spurs' New Era
Breaking Down San Antonio Spurs After NBA Trade Deadline