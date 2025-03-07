NBA Announces DeMar DeRozan Punishment Before Kings-Spurs
Friday night's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings is one filled with a plethora of layers.
It'll be De'Aaron Fox's dramatic return to Sacramento in what seems to be an ugly breakup. It would have been a reunion between DeMar DeRozan and Gregg Popovich had Popovich been coaching. Now, it looks like it's a game where DeRozan will be fresh off of being fined by the NBA.
The NBA announced that Kings guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating in his game against the Denver Nuggets. It was announced by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
After the Kings faced off against the Nuggets on Wednesday night, he blasted the officials over the free-throw disparity between the two teams.
"The refs were terrible," DeRozan said. "Terrible as s***. Simple as that."
He went on to add why exactly the referees were terrible.
"Bunch of times we got hit, we got smacked," DeRozan said. "Three or four shots out there, clearly got hit, got smacked. They get the same call on the other end. Throws off our whole rhythm. Gives them momentum at home. Makes it tough on us to execute."
While the narratives surrounding Friday night's game will likely be surrounded by De'Aaron Fox's return to Sacramento, DeRozan is having a situation of his own entering the game.
