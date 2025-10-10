NBA Champion Believes Victor Wembanyama Will Have Unexpected Two-Way Competitor
Victor Wembanyma is one of the most talked about names in the NBA.
Drafted in 2023 by the San Antonio Spurs as one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory, Wembanyama didn't disappoint. He hit the ground running in his first NBA season, leading the league in blocks and winning the 2024 Rookie of the Year unanimously.
While he missed the latter half of the 2024-25 season with deep vein thrombosis, Wembanyama was on his way to improving on his rookie season, adding increased shooting from three, higher points and rebounds per game, and even more blocks to his rookie campaign.
Entering this season with a clean bill of health, the seven-foot-five French center is shaping up to be one of the league's best players for years to come, for both his dominant defense and offensive capability. But, there may be a new name threatening Wembanyama's throne that has drawn the attention of a former NBA champion and current analyst.
Kendrick Perkins Makes a Bold Prediction
Former Boston Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins suggested Houston Rockets rising star Amen Thompson as the player that he thinks could threaten Wembanyama as the league's top two-way talent on ESPN Thursday. Praising the Rockets' most recent preseason performance, Perkins gave a lot of credit to Thompson for Houston's recent success.
"They're [Rockets] going to get out and run, but they're going to get stops and it's going to be led by their best defender in Amen Thompson, who I believe is gonna challenge Victor Wembanyama in the next few years as the best 2-way player in the game," Perkins said (via NBA Central).
Thompson came into the league the same season as Wembanyama, but has flown under the radar by comparison.
Thompson Growing as a Defender
In two seasons, Thompson has averaged 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Thompson markedly improved in his sophomore season, more than doubling his block averages and bumping up his points per game by nearly five.
Thompson also netted an All-Defensive First Team selection in the 2024-25 season as he's continued to come into his own as a defender.
Thompson had the advantage of health over Wembanyama last season and has appeared in at least 62 games in each of his first two seasons.
It was a bold claim by Perkins to compare Wembanyama and Perkins, but as each player continues to grow at their different positions on teams with wildly different trajectories, both will surely be names to watch in the NBA as they continue to grow.