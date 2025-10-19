NBA Champion Claims Victor Wembanyama Asked for 'More Help' on Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs haven't felt this kind of excitement behind Victor Wembanyama before. Perhaps close, but not enough.
After an undefeated five-game preseason slate in which the 7-foot-4 center averaged 29.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per 75 possessions in the preseason, momentum is building around the rising team. Its mindset is simple.
“We’re just going to wake up and do the work of the day that’s called,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "There’s no motto. There’s no lightning-rod word. We’re just going to work.”
Richard Jefferson Speaks on Spurs
NBA champion Richard Jefferson recently spoke on rumors regarding Wembanyama during his rookie season. Nothing has been confirmed, but he claims there was one clear request from the Frenchman upon arriving in San Antonio.
“There’s rumors in the basketball universe that very early on, Wemby told the people in San Antonio: ‘I need more help,’" Jefferson said. "He’s like: ‘I need better basketball players around me.'"
If Wembanyama did request more help, he certainly got it. Between Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Carter Bryant entering the fold via the NBA Draft and the Spurs' midseason acquisition of De'Aaron Fox, Wembanyama's facilitation support improved drastically.
Castle, fresh off winning the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award, is more prepared than ever to bring winning back to San Antonio.
“I’m happy I can get that off my chest now," he said. "It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders. Now I can primarily focus on team accolades. One of our goals is to make the playoffs. That would be a success in Year 2 for me.”
The Spurs were inclined to act quickly to surround Wembanyama with viable talent. Even after acquiring Fox, Brian Wright and the rest of the team's front office focused on adding frontcourt depth, which Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk provide.
Size will help facilitate the team's offense, but the Spurs are choosing to hang their hats on defense. And with the "better basketball players" around Wembanyama, that's likely to be a defining factor.
“We want this team to be in the reflection of Victor," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "He’s our best player. He’s our guy, and we’re going to continue to build around him."