NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul News
While fans across the NBA are still obsessing over the breaking news of the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade, the NBA season is still far from over, with important dates on the horizon. For the San Antonio Spurs, they'll enjoy their off day on Sunday before heading to Memphis to begin their six-game road trip leading into All-Star Weekend.
In terms of All-Star Weekend this year, the Spurs are set to be well-represented with Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle heading out for their respective events. However, recent news indicates that Wembanyama will be adding another All-Star Weekend event to his schedule, doing so alongside his veteran teammate.
As reported by Chris Haynes, Wembanyama and teammate Chris Paul will represent the Spurs as partners in the Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend. Paul, a 12-time All-Star, hasn't made the game since his time in Phoenix with the Suns but will now return for an event.
Following the news, fans have taken to social media to react to the duo:
"Thank god they didn’t pair him up with Ant again," one user commented with relief.
"This is pretty cool actually," one user replied with.
"Thought CP3 got traded," one user commented following the blockbuster trade this weekend.
"All star Weekend Representing 💪🏽," a proud Spurs fan commented.
Based on the interactions, fans are still scarred from the breaking news yesterday with Doncic and Davis but also excited to see the duo go out and try to win the Skills Challenge. Since the inception of the contest in 2003, a Spurs player has only participated once with Tony Parker in 2012.
