NBA Fans Send Love to Ex-Lakers, Spurs Champion After Big Personal News
NBA careers come in all different types. Some players may only last a handful of seasons in the league, while some may become multi-time All-Stars and make their mark as one of the best players from their generation. However, the most underappreciated players are the role players, as bland a name as it is, they make winning teams champions.
A player who fits that mold is Danny Green, as he's brought a winning culture to every team he's landed with. Green is on an exclusive NBA list of players to win three championships with three different teams, with LeBron James and Robert Horry being two of the others who have.
Since ending his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023-24 season, Green has transitioned to a career in the media. Despite having a long list of career accomplishments, he recently shared some personal news that drew plenty of reactions.
Taking to his Instagram, Green announced the birth of his second child, Lux, who was born on June 23rd. "Welcome to the world!!!," Green captioned his post. Seeing this, fans took to social media to share their reactions to Green's big news.
"blessings brother 🤞🏼," @jhernzzzz commented.
"Congrats fam!!! 🤍✨," ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike commented.
"👏👏👏 congrats!!!" @sixersfranklin replied.
"Congrats you guys!!!! Hope momma and baby are doing well!!! 💚," @just.melyssa shared.
"congrats brodie!!" @shawnfoxxtv added.
"Congrats brotha happy for you and sis 🙏," former San Antonio Spurs guard George Hill shared.
As can be seen by the reactions, plenty of support rained in for Green, celebrating a big moment in his life.
Danny Green's Championship-Filled NBA Career
Green's success in the NBA began with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft. He appeared in only 20 games, but was a part of a team that won 61 games in the Eastern Conference that season behind MVP LeBron James.
His career would take off after going to the Spurs, where he'd establish himself as a starter by his third season. A reliable defender and knockdown jump shooter, Green won a title with San Antonio in 2014. He'd later get traded in 2018 in the Kawhi Leonard deal to the Toronto Raptors, winning a championship there in 2019 as the starting shooting guard.
Green's final championship came the following season in 2020, winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Bubble. Even though Green doesn't have many individual accolades to show, he was a certified winner.
Related Articles
Wembanyama's Marquee Games vs. Lakers, Knicks Announced
Kornet, Bryant Help Spurs Host Annual Back to School Bash