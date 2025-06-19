NBA Insider Blasts Phoenix Suns Over Kevin Durant Trade Saga
It's no secret that the Phoenix Suns cost themselves some serious asset capital in a potential Kevin Durant trade by not moving him at the deadline in February. With the collateral damage from the decision becoming more and more clear, NBA insiders are levying substantial criticisms at the Suns' front office and ownership group.
The latest criticism comes from John Hollinger, the Atlanta-based senior NBA columnist for The Athletic. On a recent episode of his "Hollinger and Duncan NBA Show" podcast with fellow insider Nate Duncan, Hollinger tore into the Suns organization and gave his opinion on the process.
"I think this is just a classic Phoenix s**t show," Hollinger said. "They thought they were gonna get stronger offers than they’re getting, and now they don’t really know what to do.
"I think (trading him is) an option. They’re not required to. The only thing is he has one year left on his deal. He can be a free agent after the year, so he has some leverage. For Phoenix to walk away with nothing from KD is a tough one. They still have this idea that they can probably contend for something, I guess? I don’t know how realistic they are at this point."
While Father Time has certainly caught up to Durant in some degree, the 36-year-old 15-time NBA All-Star still ranked sixth in the NBA with 26.6 points per game last season. Durant has averaged at least 20+ points in 16 consecutive seasons, four shy of the NBA record of 20 set by LeBron James.
