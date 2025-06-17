Kevin Durant Reportedly Wants Trade to One Specific NBA Team
The Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes are heating up as the Phoenix Suns continue to negotiate potential trades with teams around the NBA. The 36-year-old has stolen headlines amid the Suns being set on moving him, with a handful of organizations competing for his services.
Durant's list of preferred destinations includes the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs. However, a recent report from Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic says that the Spurs sit atop his list as the team he specifically wants to play for.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported last week that a Durant deal was imminent, with the Rockets, Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves being the most prominent negotiators. However, Charania also reported today that the 36-year-old has no desire to play in Minnesota alongside superstar guard Anthony Edwards.
Instead, Durant prefers to play alongside San Antonio's stars, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. The Spurs have the necessary assets to make the blockbuster deal work, as they own the No. 2 and No. 14 overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, as well as young players with potential.
Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season, despite the Suns going 36-46 and missing the postseason altogether. After joining Phoenix in February 2023, it looks like his tenure with the team is over, and the Spurs are his top destination.
The concern now comes from the other side: is San Antonio just as interested in Durant? Can the organization also put together a good enough package?
