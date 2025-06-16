New Victor Wembanyama Video Goes Viral
Even before he was eligible for the NBA Draft, it was known that Victor Wembanyama was going to be a special player once he made the league. Standing at 7-foot-3 and possessing skills you'd see from a guard, Wembanyama can not only create his own shot and score at all three levels, but is arguably the league's best rim protector.
During his second year in the NBA, where he earned an All-Star selection, Wembanyama's season was cut short after being diagnosed with a blood clot. Now, as he prepares for his third year in what looks like a playoff push time, the star Frenchman is taking a different approach to his offseason preparation and working on the mental side of his game.
After going viral for shaving his head during a monk retreat in China, Wembanyama is once again going viral after he appeared to be working on his martial arts. While he surely won't need the ability to fight his opponents in the NBA, it's clear that Wembanyama is trying a different approach at preparing for next season.
In 46 games this past season before being cut short due to injury, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Even though he played just 46 of a possible 82 games, Wembanyama still managed to lead the league in total blocks with an average of 3.8 per game.
Barring any drastic trade, the Spurs will also welcome in a new young piece with their second and 14th overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. While Rutger's Dylan Harper looks to be the pick behind Cooper Flagg, there's no telling just how the draft will fall when the Spurs are back on the clock at the end of the lottery.
Related Articles
Spurs Star Appears in Phoenix Amid Kevin Durant Trade Reports
Chris Paul Reacts to Caitlin Clark Making WNBA History in Liberty-Fever