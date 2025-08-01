NBA Insider Cautions Spurs Ahead Of De'Aaron Fox Contract Extension
San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox is eligible to sign a four-year deal with the team for up to $229 million this summer, but one NBA insider has gone on the record to caution the Spurs against signing Fox to such a lucrative extension.
On his podcast on Friday, ESPN's Bobby Marks explained why a Fox extension may not be the wisest idea for San Antonio at this point in its development as a franchise.
"De'Aaron Fox is eligible (for the) same numbers as Luka," Marks said. "They're both in that seven to nine years of service range, four years, up to $229 million. Potentially, it could be $222 (million). The first-year salary extension, which would be for the 2026-2027 period, would be between $49 and $51 million."
Fox was acquired by the Spurs this past trade deadline, with San Antonio sending the Sacramento Kings three first-round picks and Sidy Cissoko, while sending the Chicago Bulls two players and a pick for them to send Sacramento Zach LaVine.
"That's the last year Victor Wembanyama is on his rookie scale contract. Victor is extension eligible next year. What does that mean from the Spurs' perspective? You would have a little bit of cap space, potentially in the summer of 2026, before Victor's number kicks in," Marks added.
When Wembanyama becomes extension-eligible, it's expected he'll sign a max contract, which would mean the Spurs would have to have two max contracts on their books. Factor in eventual extensions for players like Stephon Castle and even Dylan Harper down the road, and things could get pricey.
"Fox is a really good player. Is he a top 25 player? I don't think so. Is he a max player? That's for the Spurs to determine. Would he be a max player? If he were in Denver, based on their finances, would he be a max player? No, I don't (think so). I think you have to be careful handing out $51-$52 million contracts to really good players who are top-level starters but not all-stars. That's how I stand".
Fox did make the All-Star roster in 2023, his lone appearance in the game in eight NBA seasons. Fox's production dipped upon his arrival in San Antonio, however, as he went from an average of 25 points per game in his 45 appearances for Sacramento to just 19.7 points per game in his 17 appearances for the Spurs last season.
De'Aaron Fox Career Overview
The 27-year-old Fox had his best season in the league in 2023-24, as he averaged career highs with 26.6 points per game and two steals per game.
The Sacramento Kings selected Fox with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after he had an impressive one-and-done campaign at the University of Kentucky under legendary coach John Calipari, where he averaged 16.7 points per game and scored a memorable 39 points in the Sweet 16 against Lonzo Ball and UCLA before his Wildcats eventually bowed out in the Elite 8.
