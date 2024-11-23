NBA Issues Warning to Players Regarding "South American Theft Groups"
The NBA, as well as other American professional sports leagues like the NFL, NHL and more, have issued a memo to their players warning of a potential "South American Theft Group" (SATG). The memo, which was released to players on November 20th, said these groups are known for using "advanced techniques" and "cutting-edge technology".
The warning comes after several reports across the leagues in recent weeks regarding players' homes being burglarized while on the road or otherwise away. Most recently, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis was the victim of one of these attacks, taking to Instagram to share the story.
This was just one of several incidents that have happened between the NFL and NBA recently, with players like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs sharing similar accounts.
According to The Athletic, the NBA security department received a briefing from the FBI, "that connected many of the home burglaries to South American Theft Groups (SATG's)."
The briefing reads, "These SATGs are reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices. The SATGs are primarily focused on cash and teams that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches and luxury bags.”
The league recommended players to install updated home alarm systems and even consider a security team for times when players are on the road.
Here is the full list of recommendations from the league, per The Athletic.
- Install updated alarm systems with cameras, and activate them whenever they leave home;
- Test their alarm systems regularly;
- Use locked safes either secured to the floor or installed by professionals to secure valuables in their homes;
- Remove real estate listings with interior photos of their homes from publicly accessible websites;
- Use protective guard services to patrol their homes if they’re going to be away for extended periods;
- Use dogs for home protection;
- Vet contractors doing work in or around their homes;
- Report people or vehicles “that appear to be out of place” to law enforcement.