NBA Legend Makes Bold Luka Doncic, LeBron James Claim

Former San Antonio Spurs star Dominique Wilkins spoke on LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and the Lakers

Matt Guzman

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) looks on before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) looks on before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Like everybody else across the NBA world, former San Antonio Spurs star Dominique Wilkins was shocked to learn the news.

Twenty-six year old Luka Dončić, midway through the season following his first NBA Finals appearance with the Dallas Mavericks, was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and two first-round draft picks. Only the two involved teams knew.

"Luka ... one of the top five or six players in the league," Wilkins told E-Sports Insider. "You trade a player like that? That’s a tough one to digest."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Dončić (77) react after a play during the first quarter against t
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Dončić (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

For months, it was — even for Dončić himself. Tears flowed down his face when he first returned to Dallas to a tribute video followed by "Thanks for everything" written in Serbian. Since then, both the Mavericks and Lakers began working to figure out their new identities.

Wilkins believes that Los Angeles' is rooted in Dončić over LeBron James.

“It’s definitely Luka’s team," he said. "A 25-year-old guy compared to a guy who is 40. You should be willing to hand over those ranks to him. I don’t think that’s even a question."

Utilizing James as a No. 2 option has been teased by the Lakers for several seasons — James even declared such an arrangement himself a few offseasons ago — but Davis' reliability kept him from becoming the true front man that Los Angeles needed.

Now, it has Dončić, who, despite having several years of success under his belt, still has plenty to learn from James.

"It's great, I've never played with a guy like this," Dončić said of James. "Being traded to L.A., it was different, but to be able to play with guys like him, it's unbelievable. I can learn so much stuff."

Atop that list? How to keep conditioning at the forefront.

"First of all he shows up like 10 hours before the game," Dončić said. "That was really the main thing, like I was like, 'What?' I came to the arena and he was already done working out."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As the Lakers continue traversing their first offseason without Davis, they'll likely inquire about adding a big man to help anchor their defense.

Likely the biggest requirement for such a player will be whether or not he fits the timeline of Dončić's lakers.

