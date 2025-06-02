NBA Legend Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Comparison
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama fits the bill to be considered a "generational" prospect. But he isn't the only prospect of his kind to grace the NBA.
“To be 7-foot-3 and to handle the basketball, shoot the 3 (and) get to the basket," former Spurs star Dominique Wilkins told E-Sports Insider, "he’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of talent. But I’ll tell you who he is in today’s game: he’s Ralph Sampson."
Wilkins played for the Spurs for one season at the tail end of his career; he was around to witness Gregg Popovich take over as head coach of the franchise in 1996 and Sampson's retirement from the NBA four years prior.
He pointed out several key similarities.
"Ralph Sampson had all those same skills, but he wasn’t permitted to take 3s," he said. "Coaches weren’t allowing the big guys to take 3s back then. Ralph could shoot with range, run the floor, post up, block shots, do it all until his knees went bad. That’s who Wemby is, Ralph Sampson.”
Sampson won the 1984 Rookie of the Year Award and finished his career with four All-Star selections — two milestones Wembanyama is already on pace to surpass. Perhaps it's why Wilkins had such high praise for the current Spurs star.
“There are a lot of young stars that I admire and enjoy watching," Wilkins said. "You look at these seasoned young guys, like Wemby, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson. These guys are superstars. I love watching those up-and-coming stars ... I admire all these guys."
