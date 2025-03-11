NBA Legend Makes Controversial Victor Wembanyama Statement

Inside The Spurs

Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. had an outlandish take on San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama

Oct 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
At this point, the argument is ostentatious.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has long tossed around the idea that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's skill set isn't so special, specifically in regards to a six-year player who's been in the league for four extra seasons.

Now, he's got company.

On FanDuel's "Run It Back," NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. offered his two cents on the differences between Wembanyama and Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol.

"Bol Bol has the same abilities as Victor Wembanyama," Hardaway said. "I think that Bol Bol hasn't (gone) out there and showed it ... but I see the same athletic ability."

Through six seasons, Bol is averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in only 13.9 minutes per game. He spent three seasons with the Denver Nuggets before heading to Orlando for one season en route to Phoenix, where he's begun to flourish as an impact player.

To Hardaway's point, Bol's frame waters down the surprise that Wembanyama brought to the league when he first arrived in 2023, but what sets the pair apart are their roles. Bol is a backup center who has shown flashes of strong offensive prowess, while Wembanyama is an undeniable first option.

Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) shoots for three during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Does that discredit Bol's talent? Not in the slightest.

The same can't be said about Hardaway's argument.

"I don't know if it's confidence," he began, "but I'm always in Bol Bol's corner. I see the potential in him and what he can do."

