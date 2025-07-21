Inside The Spurs

NBA Players React to Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper's Latest Post

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper garnered plenty of traction on his latest Instagram post after NBA 2K26 Summer League

Matt Guzman

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
SAN ANTONIO — He only played two games, but San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper gave his new team plenty to anticipate following NBA 2K26 Summer League.

In his pair of appearances, Harper averaged 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal on 36 percent shooting from the field in 21.5 minutes. Against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, the former Rutgers star picked up where he left off, but against the Utah Jazz — playing without Ace Bailey — he struggled.

"Both of them had a rough go," Spurs summer league coach Mike Noyes said, referring to Harper and the Spurs' other lottery selection, Carter Bryant. "And that's OK. That's why we're here. Mistakes are going to happen; mistakes facilitate learning."

San Antonio closed out its slate in Las Vegas 4-1 following a Saturday night victory over the Detroit Pistons. Neither Harper nor Bryant played.

Instead, Harper put together his latest Instagram post. In doing so, he drew reactions from several players across the NBA.

"Just the start, my dawg," Spurs two-way forward Riley Minix wrote.

"Switch em, 2," Carter Bryant added.

"Lefty twin," David Jones-Garcia concluded.

"dyl," Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson said.

"🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾," Washington Wizards rookie forward Jamir Watkins commented.

Several months remain before the beginning of training camp in the fall, at which point Harper's role next to De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Victor Wembanyama will be clearer. His shooting wasn't as high as it could have been in two games, but the team development staff remains unbothered.

In other words, Harper is "right where he needs to be."

