Former Spurs Guard Waived Amid Lakers' Marcus Smart Acquisition
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have two roster openings after dealing Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham to the Washington Wizards for Kelly Olynyk in the days leading up to the NBA 2K26 Summer League.
Wesley, in a subsequent move to Washington's agreed buyout with former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, has been waived, as first reported by The Athletic. He's now an unrestricted free agent, but is ineligible to sign with the Spurs this offseason.
Smart agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after his buyout, joining forces with Luka Dončić and LeBron James in what could be the final playoff push of James' career. Last season, the point guard averaged nine points, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals.
On the other side, Washington is down to 15 players, assuming it holds on to both Branham and Dillon Jones — both acquired via trade this offseason.
Wesley appeared in 58 games for San Antonio last season, averaging 3.7 points, two assists, and 1.1 rebounds in 11.8 minutes. In 156 games across three seasons with the Spurs, Wesley averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 rebounds. He was selected with the No. 25 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Now in the market for his next team, the point guard hopes to find the runway he's searched for since entering the league as a shifty ball handler and "bulldog" defender.