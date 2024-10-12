NBA Preseason: Preview, How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz
The San Antonio Spurs continue their preseason slate Saturday evening with a matchup against the Utah Jazz, giving the young squad a chance to continue proving itself.
Last time out, San Antonio bested the Magic behind a strong performance from Stephon Castle and an exciting pairing of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama.
The latter duo won't get another chance to shine until next time out with Wembanyama resting for the second time in three games, but there will be plenty more players suiting up, including Zach Collins, who will be making his seaosn debut after undergoing shoulder surgery over the offseason.
If he does well, it could bode well for the Spurs to begin the season, as they'll certainly need strong play from their bigs — beyond Wembanyama, of course — to help round out their attack on both ends.
The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, will be looking to keep its win streak going after beginning the preseason 3-0 with wins over New Zealand, the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. A win over the Spurs would mean a sweep of Texas, and yet another win by Coach Will Hardy over his former employer.
Here's what you need to know ahead of the Spurs' second preseason bout:
General Info, How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 12
- Time: 7 p.m. Central
- TV Channel: NBA League Pass, CWSA
- Betting Odds via FanDuel
- Spread: Spurs -1.5
- TOTAL: 219
- Money Line: Spurs -118, Jazz -104
Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Report
Utah Jazz
- G Keyonte George - OUT (knee)
San Antonio Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama - OUT (rest)
- Charles Bassey - OUT (ACL, ramp-up)
- David Duke Jr. - OUT (undisclosed)
- Nathan Mensah - OUT (undisclosed)
- Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch
As it stands, Spurs big man Zach Collins has two guaranteed seasons in San Antonio remaining. He's shown potential to be a key piece of the Spurs' march toward contention, but if he wants to stick around, he'll have to continue to provide stability in more ways than one, especially with the Spurs lacking a true difference-making big.
He could be that player, but he has to prove it. That's what makes next season especially important.
Luckily, he's already begun working, "feeling good" and winning the confidence of both Gregg Popovich and Brian Wright.
“He’s doing great,” Wright said during his press conference in San Antonio after the 2024 NBA Draft. “He’s working hard every day. Obviously, it was unfortunate, but you guys know Zach.
"He’s a hard worker and he’s been there before."
