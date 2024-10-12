Inside The Spurs

NBA Preseason: Preview, How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs are back at it this preseason, facing the Utah Jazz with a chance to begin a win streak without Victor Wembanyama in the mix. Here's what you need to know.

Matt Guzman

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham (22) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center.
Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham (22) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs continue their preseason slate Saturday evening with a matchup against the Utah Jazz, giving the young squad a chance to continue proving itself.

Last time out, San Antonio bested the Magic behind a strong performance from Stephon Castle and an exciting pairing of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama.

The latter duo won't get another chance to shine until next time out with Wembanyama resting for the second time in three games, but there will be plenty more players suiting up, including Zach Collins, who will be making his seaosn debut after undergoing shoulder surgery over the offseason.

READ MORE: Paul, Wembanyama Looked Like Old Friends vs. Magic

If he does well, it could bode well for the Spurs to begin the season, as they'll certainly need strong play from their bigs — beyond Wembanyama, of course — to help round out their attack on both ends.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, will be looking to keep its win streak going after beginning the preseason 3-0 with wins over New Zealand, the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. A win over the Spurs would mean a sweep of Texas, and yet another win by Coach Will Hardy over his former employer.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the Spurs' second preseason bout:

General Info, How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, October 12
  • Time: 7 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass, CWSA
  • Betting Odds via FanDuel
  • Spread: Spurs -1.5
  • TOTAL: 219
  • Money Line: Spurs -118, Jazz -104

Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Report

Utah Jazz

  • G Keyonte George - OUT (knee)

San Antonio Spurs

  • Victor Wembanyama - OUT (rest)
  • Charles Bassey - OUT (ACL, ramp-up)
  • David Duke Jr. - OUT (undisclosed)
  • Nathan Mensah - OUT (undisclosed)
  • Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)

Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch

As it stands, Spurs big man Zach Collins has two guaranteed seasons in San Antonio remaining. He's shown potential to be a key piece of the Spurs' march toward contention, but if he wants to stick around, he'll have to continue to provide stability in more ways than one, especially with the Spurs lacking a true difference-making big.

He could be that player, but he has to prove it. That's what makes next season especially important.

Luckily, he's already begun working, "feeling good" and winning the confidence of both Gregg Popovich and Brian Wright.

“He’s doing great,” Wright said during his press conference in San Antonio after the 2024 NBA Draft. “He’s working hard every day. Obviously, it was unfortunate, but you guys know Zach.

"He’s a hard worker and he’s been there before."

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs

Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season

Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News