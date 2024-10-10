'It Felt Natural': Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama Looked Like Old Friends vs. Magic
Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul announced their joint presence with authority on Wednesday night, and it looked like they had been playing together for years, instead of mere minutes.
Late in the first quarter, Paul threw an alley-oop to Wembanyama which he slammed home much to the delight of the home crowd at the Frost Bank Center.
The San Antonio Spurs went on to win the game 107-97 in their second preseason game of the season. Their record is now 1-1.
Paul finished the game with five points and three assists. He found the young Frenchman one more time before he took his curtain call in the third quarter, while Wembanyama had an 11-point, nine rebound performance. He also added four assists and had four blocked shots.
"It felt very natural and it felt like it was a good play, and he makes a lot of good plays," Wembanyama said of the alley-oop after the game. "We are going to try to experiment on the pick and roll as much as possible. Getting lobs are easy baskets, but its not as easy as it looks.
"If there is one guy in this league who can do it, its him."
Wembanyama said he had to shake off a little rust due to not playing since the Olympics in Paris. He had to get back in the habit of gearing up for competition.
"It's been a few months since I have played this game," Wembanyama said. "Today was the day to experiment with some things."
Wembanyama Comfortable Playing With Paul
Wembanyama said it is comforting to have Paul on the court with him. He said he knows when the chips are down during the season, he can count on him to make a play.
"Being on the court with him means he has things under control," Wembanyama said. "It's reassuring a little bit. It's one more teammate that I can count on in a tough moment."
Wembanyama said he was working on his post up game. He wants to play more with his back to the basket, where he is difficult to defend.
"The shots close to the basket, I need to get 25 a game," Wembanyama said. "That's what I want to be the best at."
Wembanyama also spoke very highly of Castle. He said with Castle being a rookie, he is elevating his game to the NBA level. He sees it every day in practice.
"Stephon is very positive," he said. "I have a very good impression of him. His game is transitioning very (well) ... he looks more experienced than he really is. I am really glad he is the way he is. He gives a very mature impression."
Between the newfound connection between Wembanyama and Paul, and the addition of Castle, it seems the Spurs — at least, chemistry-wise — are in great shape.
Now, their focus turns to building on it in Game 3 of the preseason against the Utah Jazz.
