NBA Star De'Aaron Fox Challenges IShowSpeed

At the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline, the San Antonio Spurs made a huge move to acquire star point guard De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. Not only is Fox one of the top point guards in the league when he is playing at his best, but he continues to take the crown as the fastest player in the NBA.
The Kentucky product has always used his elite quickness to blow by defenders and get to the rim, which is arguably his best trait and the reason why he is one of the best players at his position. However, would his on-court speed translate to a track-style race?
Fox sends message to IShowSpeed
During Monday's media day, Fox was asked if famous streamer IShowSpeed would beat him in a race. IShowSpeed has made a name for himself for being one of the top streamers in the world, but continues to catch the eye of top athletes because of his unexpected quickness, using it to challenge stars around the world to races.
In response, Fox gave his blunt answer, but then offered some advice for Speed.
"Speed wouldn't beat me [in a race]," Fox said. "But like, if Speed was probably to take it serious, I think he'd be an elite athlete. I mean, I think he's a very good athlete with what he's already doing, but I think he's 20. He'd be an elite athlete if he actually took it serious, especially from a young age, for sure."
Fox is already arguably the fastest player in the NBA, and we rarely see him run at full speed. If Fox were to race anybody in a sprint, it would be very interesting to see how fast he can actually go. However, a race between Fox and Speed seems very unlikely, especially with the NBA season right around the corner and the star point guard dealing with an injury.
Regardless of these off-court challenges, the Spurs desperately need a big 2025-26 season out of Fox, and starting his first full season in San Antonio with a hamstring injury is less than ideal. Of course, the Spurs want to wait for Fox to be 100% before putting him on the floor, and luckily, he should not miss much time past the season opener.
