NBA Star Zion Williamson Reveals Relationship With Chris Paul
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul has become one of the NBA's premier elder statesmen. Regardless of what team Paul is on, he's become one of the biggest mentors in the league, including Pelicans star Zion Williamson.
After the Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, Williamson revealed his friendship with the former superstar guard.
"It helps, like I said CP's resume speaks for itself," Williamson said of Paul. "We did spend some time together overseas this past summer, and I gotta give him his respect, he gave me a lot of wisdom. Not just on the court but off the court as well."
Even though Paul is a mentor, he's still one of the most ferocious competitors on the court. Regardless of who is on the other side of the court, he's always ready to take them down at all costs. It's a quality that Williamson has also seen firsthand.
"It's so funny off the court, great dude man, great dude, but on the court, you can see his competitive side really come out," Williamson said. "I mean that's what makes him who he is, but off the court, he is one of the best dudes I've been around."
Paul's ability to be a mentor and leader has paid massive dividends to all the younger guards he's played with in the league, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker. Hopefully, his mentorship with Victor Wembanyama on the Spurs will yield the same results.
