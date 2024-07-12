Inside The Spurs

NBA Summer League: Preview, How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Stephon Castle and Harrison Ingram lead the San Antonio Spurs against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first game of the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Scott Salomon

Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) is introduced before the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) is introduced before the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
The San Antonio Spurs summer league team moves to Las Vegas as they open the NBA Summer League against the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night.

After destroying Team China Tuesday night in the final game of the California Classic, 89-67, the Spurs turn their attention to the Trail Blazers in the first game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Stephon Castle led all scorers with 18 points in the Spurs' victory. He added six rebounds, five assists and three steals. He had been given limited minutes in the first two games of the Classic as the Spurs are bringing him along slowly. He had his coming out party against the squad from China.

Ingram scored his first double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. His game was very succinct as he made six of his first 10 shots. He was also 3-5 from behind the arc.

The former Tar Heel, the 48th pick in the recent NBA Draft, is looking to show that the first two games were not indicative of his play.

In the opening game loss to the Charlotte Hornets, he missed five of his first six shots and grabbed seven rebounds. The following game, in a loss to the Sacramento Kings, Ingram was just as cold as he finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting. He had four rebounds and two assists.

Tuesday night was a different story. Ingram showed his offensive power and cleaned the glass very well in his best game so far as a professional.

Here's what you need to know about watching the game Saturday night against the Trailblazers.

General Info., How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV

