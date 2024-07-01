BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Land NBA Veteran Chris Paul in Free Agency
We've been here before.
The NBA offseason has just entered its busiest time. The draft is over. Teams have their rookies — or future prospects, like Juan Nuñez — and now the focus shifts to all of the players who are up for extensions or new contracts with new teams.
True free agency began at 5 p.m. Sunday. The day after the NBA Finals were concluded, teams could begin working on deals with their own free agents, but now, until July 6, negotiations happening between players and teams are unrestricted. Any team can speak with any player.
They can't sign them until July 6 at 12:01 EST. But they can speak.
And the San Antonio Spurs have spoken to Chris Paul. As first reported by Chris Haynes, the NBA's youngest team has landed the veteran, and will look to officially sign him next week to a one-year, $11 million deal.
After the veteran point guard was considered a target two other times — one being last season's trade deadline and the other one year ago ahead of Victor Wembanyama's rookie season — Paul is finally set to join the Silver & Black.
So far this offseason, the Spurs have elected to take a patient approach. They found a point guard who can learn to play a facilitator role next to Wembanyama in Stephon Castle, but electing him over a star-caliber point guard in his prime means they're willing to wait.
Using both of their second-round picks and trading away the No. 8 pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves further proved that.
“We felt that the package we got was one that made sense," Wright explained of the Spurs' decision to give Minnesota Rob Dillingham for a first-round pick and pick swap. "It was fair value."
Fair or not, the Spurs now have two players they hope can develop into strong role players and one they want to see starting at point guard next season. But with Cedi Osman and Devonte' Graham being the oldest players at 29-years-old, they were lacking one key thing:
Experience.
With Paul, that changes.
After being waived by the Golden State Warriors, where he spent last season as a bench option to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Paul will join forces with Wembanyama as the Spurs' steady rebuild continues. He instantly becomes San Antonio's oldest player and a strong leader who can provide insight into the league and how to be successful in it.
It makes sense why the NBA's youngest team wanted to bring in a player like Paul. They've only scratched the surface of what Victor Wembanyama can do on a basketball court, so finding a player who could effectively get him the ball was priority No. 1. That's why they went out and got Castle in the lottery.
He can help unlock some of his teammate's potential, but what about his own?
Sure, the Spurs have a history of being good player-developers. Castle would improve his shooting, become a better ball-handler and a stronger passer with just a few months of work in San Antonio, but to certain extent, there's only so much that coaches can do. Having a veteran mentor can do more for a young talent than anything. Both he and Gregg Popovich know that.
Popovich, especially, also knows that Paul will do exactly that.
"Chris is an alpha," the coach said prior to last season. "He’s a natural leader. He takes no prisoners. He suffers no fools. He’s there to win. If a young player can understand what Chris Paul can give them, it’s a huge boon to his career."
Whether Chris Paul spends most of his time coaching up Wembanyama or giving pointers to Castle, he'd be an extremely welcome voice to a team with a lot to glean from him. On the court, he's still capable of setting up an offense, so leading by example might be even better for Castle.
It just sweetens the deal that Paul is rather familiar with Popovich and the Spurs' scheme.
“I think I have played against San Antonio more than any other team my whole career,”the point guard said. “I’ve played them in the playoffs a number of times. I was in that division for most of my career. Pop, man, we got a great relationship. ... He just does the work.”
Chris Paul may not see many minutes next season — though it is a possibility — but his role will be monumental to Wembanyama's development and Castle's ability to transition back into the point guard role he was used to prior to UConn. He'll be a valued voice in the locker room, and having yet to win a championship, a motivator for the young squad as it looks to claw back into contention in the Western Conference.
Chris Paul sees the promise in Wembanyama and the Spurs. In a week, he'll ink a contract to prove that and both sides will be on their way. Now, the "Point God-Alien" era begins.
It might be just for one year, but that could change a lot.