NBA Trade Idea Pairs Victor Wembanyama With 15x All-Star
The Phoenix Suns won't have much leverage this summer in any potential Kevin Durant trade, and for good reason.
Coming off a season where they completely missed the playoffs with the league's highest payroll, they're looking to dig out of a hole rather than build a foundation. Still, as highly touted as Durant is, they might try to demand a strong return.
Bleacher Report seems to think the San Antonio Spurs would bite.
"If some team is willing to give Phoenix multiple picks and even a hint of young talent, it will have to think about taking the deal," the site wrote, "and the San Antonio Spurs are a team that can maybe justify sending that (and maybe a little more)."
The idea? See below:
In this scenario, San Antonio would lose Vassell, who would likely be involved in any big-name trade talks, but also a few key role players in Sochan and Champagnie alongside two picks.
If it believed a core of Wembanyama, Fox, Durant, Castle and a potential top-10 pick in this year's NBA Draft, it might consider the notion, though the biggest question remains the timeline.
Durant would provide an instant boost to the Spurs' offense, but with likely only a few seasons remaining on his career, the expectation would be championship or bust.
As history would tell you, the Spurs don't like to deal in ultimatums.
Related Articles
Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True
Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story