NBA Trade Idea to Pair Victor Wembanyama With 15x NBA All-Star
The San Antonio Spurs might've finished the regular season with the eighth-worst record in the NBA, but their outlook for the 2025-26 season looks promising as long as they enter the season healthy. Former number one pick Victor Wembanyama showed a lot of growth in his second season, while the Spurs added a franchise point guard in De'Aaron Fox at the deadline.
While most teams wouldn't jump the gun to contend with their young star in just his third season, Wembanyama has all the makings of being a potential top-five player in the league. Therefore, a recent trade idea has suggested the Spurs to make a splash, striking a deal with the Phoenix Suns for a multi-time All-Star.
In the proposed trade by PHNX Suns on X, they have the Spurs sending the Suns Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and three first round picks in exchange for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant.
After a disappointing season that saw them miss out on the play-in tournament and seeing Durant surprisingly shopped at the trade deadline, a move out of Phoenix seems likely as the former MVP looks to end his career with an NBA title.
While the trade might make sense financially, the Spurs would have to be willing to part ways with those assets and shift toward contending next season. However, the upcoming NBA Draft lottery could tell a lot about their direction going forward, as landing a top-four pick could convince them to stay put and add another valuable young piece to their core.
