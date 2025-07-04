New Report On Lakers, Spurs Interest In Ex-Warriors Guard
The San Antonio Spurs still have some moves to make this summer. After signing center Luke Kornet on Tuesday, the latest reporting from HoopsHype's Mike Scott indicates that the Spurs could be in the market for one reserve point guard in particular.
According to Scotto, the Spurs are among a handful of teams that have expressed interest in ex-Warriors guard Ryan Rollins, who most recently played in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks this past season. The 23-year-old Toledo product made a career high 56 appearances with the Bucks this season after brief stints with Golden State and Washington.
"Coming off the best season of his career, 23-year-old free agent guard Ryan Rollins has drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.
Scotto dove further into the current market for Rollins' services, while also suggesting that Milwaukee isn't even guaranteed to part ways with the reserve
"Despite withdrawing a qualifying offer to Rollins, which reduced his cap hold to gain more cap space, the Bucks still have Early Bird Rights to re-sign him. Elsewhere, the Trail Blazers have the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception available, while the Spurs and Lakers have their bi-annual exceptions available."
Rollins was drafted 44th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2022, though his draft rights were immediately traded to Golden State. He played in 12 games with the Warriors in 2022-23 and in a combined 13 games with Washington and Milwaukee in 2023-24.
