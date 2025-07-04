Inside The Spurs

New Report On Lakers, Spurs Interest In Ex-Warriors Guard

The latest reporting indicates that the San Antonio Spurs could have interest in an ex-Golden State Warriors guard

Will Despart

Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers (M) talks to Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) and Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during a stoppage in play against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs still have some moves to make this summer. After signing center Luke Kornet on Tuesday, the latest reporting from HoopsHype's Mike Scott indicates that the Spurs could be in the market for one reserve point guard in particular.

According to Scotto, the Spurs are among a handful of teams that have expressed interest in ex-Warriors guard Ryan Rollins, who most recently played in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks this past season. The 23-year-old Toledo product made a career high 56 appearances with the Bucks this season after brief stints with Golden State and Washington.

"Coming off the best season of his career, 23-year-old free agent guard Ryan Rollins has drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

Scotto dove further into the current market for Rollins' services, while also suggesting that Milwaukee isn't even guaranteed to part ways with the reserve

"Despite withdrawing a qualifying offer to Rollins, which reduced his cap hold to gain more cap space, the Bucks still have Early Bird Rights to re-sign him. Elsewhere, the Trail Blazers have the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception available, while the Spurs and Lakers have their bi-annual exceptions available."

Rollins was drafted 44th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2022, though his draft rights were immediately traded to Golden State. He played in 12 games with the Warriors in 2022-23 and in a combined 13 games with Washington and Milwaukee in 2023-24.

Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

