New Report on Potential Kevin Durant, Spurs Trade
SAN ANTONIO — Nothing is set in motion, but the idea seems to have legs.
After making a trade over the offseason to acquire Harrison Barnes from the Sacramento Kings and later signing Chris Paul as a free agent, it was clear the San Antonio Spurs wanted to move efficiently to place talent around Victor Wembanyama.
Such notion was further proven when the Spurs landed De'Aaron Fox at February's Trade Deadline.
And it could be once more over the summer. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, there have been "whispers" among league personnel about a potential trade sending Kevin Durant to San Antonio.
As the Phoenix Suns previously expressed, a trade of that magnitude would require their return to materialize in multiple first-round picks and a young star. It would also likely require multiple teams.
There isn't any question that San Antonio has both the draft capital and player assets to assist in a potential blockbuster move, and with both Wembanyama and Fox as the headliners, a big three would certainly be enticing for Durant; the Suns haven't been able to make much noise themselves.
Sending Durant to the Spurs would provide perhaps the greatest boost to the young team's rebuilding efforts, but the question about how long the star will remain atop his game still looms.
Perhaps that's what some of the "whispers" are.
