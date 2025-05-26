New Report on San Antonio Spurs Potentially Trading Second Overall Pick
SAN ANTONIO — Adding the second-best talent available in the 2025 NBA Draft isn't such a consolation prize considering what the San Antonio Spurs already have in place.
Between Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, both of whom were dealing with injuries last season, Stephon Castle and now the No. 2 overall pick, the Spurs have forward momentum. That doesn't mean they'll use the pick, however.
While San Antonio is widely predicted to take Rutgers star Dylan Harper behind Cooper Flagg, the kind of upside Harper brings is certainly enticing to other teams, namely the Brooklyn Nets.
According to ClutchPoints, Nets general manager Sean Marks is in the market for another lottery selection. And given Dallas' stance on retaining the No. 1 overall selection, San Antonio stands as the best available option.
"Rival teams are expecting Marks to try and acquire a second lottery pick by utilizing the 19th, 26th, and 27th picks in the first round of this year's draft," ClutchPoints wrote. "Talk from Chicago's combine also points to Brooklyn leveraging the eighth pick in a package to try and acquire Harper."
The Nets own five picks inside the top 36, starting with the No. 8 overall pick. If they barter a deal with San Antonio, that number will decrease, but the position will become much more favorable.
Nic Claxton is a likely candidate for being moved should any deal come to fruition, especially given the Spurs' need for a secondary big man. But with still a month to go before the draft, several options will continue to float around.
