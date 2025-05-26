Inside The Spurs

New Report on San Antonio Spurs Potentially Trading Second Overall Pick

A new report reveals the San Antonio Spurs could entertain trade proposals for the No. 2 overall pick

Mar 17, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket while defended by Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton (33) during the first half at Moody Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Adding the second-best talent available in the 2025 NBA Draft isn't such a consolation prize considering what the San Antonio Spurs already have in place.

Between Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, both of whom were dealing with injuries last season, Stephon Castle and now the No. 2 overall pick, the Spurs have forward momentum. That doesn't mean they'll use the pick, however.

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

While San Antonio is widely predicted to take Rutgers star Dylan Harper behind Cooper Flagg, the kind of upside Harper brings is certainly enticing to other teams, namely the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ClutchPoints, Nets general manager Sean Marks is in the market for another lottery selection. And given Dallas' stance on retaining the No. 1 overall selection, San Antonio stands as the best available option.

"Rival teams are expecting Marks to try and acquire a second lottery pick by utilizing the 19th, 26th, and 27th picks in the first round of this year's draft," ClutchPoints wrote. "Talk from Chicago's combine also points to Brooklyn leveraging the eighth pick in a package to try and acquire Harper."

The Nets own five picks inside the top 36, starting with the No. 8 overall pick. If they barter a deal with San Antonio, that number will decrease, but the position will become much more favorable.

Nic Claxton is a likely candidate for being moved should any deal come to fruition, especially given the Spurs' need for a secondary big man. But with still a month to go before the draft, several options will continue to float around.

