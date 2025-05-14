New Report on Spurs Potentially Trading No. 2 Draft Pick
SAN ANTONIO — As the NBA Draft Combine continues, the San Antonio Spurs seem to be increasingly enamored at the opportunity to draft Dylan Harper.
A recent report by ESPN insider Jonathan Givony further supported that.
"They are not pursuing trades from what we're hearing," Givony said Wednesday. "They think that they can play Harper together with Steph Castle and De'Aaron Fox in the same backcourt."
Since landing the No. 2 pick, the discourse around what the Spurs plan to do with it has continued to run in circles. Whether San Antonio would take Harper — the consensus No. 2 prospect behind Cooper Flagg; Ace Bailey for a stronger immediate fit; or deal the pick for a big-name star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, its options remain open.
While the end result won't be known until June, the first avenue does lend itself for the Spurs to add another extremely bright talent around Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Any questions about the fit? According to Harper, moot point.
"The NBA is really positionless basketball," Harper said at the NBA Draft Combine. "You could play with a bunch of ball handlers and a bunch of people that could get opportunities for themselves but let other people get opportunities for them."
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Related Articles
What Options Do San Antonio Spurs Have with Pick No. 2?
Popovich Changed the Spurs; Now It's Mitch Johnson's Turn