New Report on Spurs Trade Attempt for $203 Million Star
While the San Antonio Spurs have Chris Paul as their starting point guard, it's been very clear throughout the NBA Trade Deadline season that they're looking to upgrade that position for the future.
At 39 years old, Paul is one of the all-time greats at the position and a phenomenal mentor to Victor Wembanyama, but in order to truly compete, the aging superstar can't be the starting guard of the team.
The Spurs have been heavily linked to Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, but there are other names they've reportedly checked in on.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Spurs checked in on the availability of trading for Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
"Another name that's always lingered as a potential franchise point guard of Spurs interest: Charlotte's LaMelo Ball,” Jake Fischer said. “The Hornets have never welcomed trade inquiries for their eccentric ball handler. And yet the Spurs, sources said, have tried to register their interest in Ball during previous transaction cycles."
While one would consider trading for LaMelo Ball as being a long shot, anything is possible if Luka Doncic was just traded after leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals. It's clear that playing with Wembanyama is appealing to NBA players around the league, and it's only a matter of time before the Spurs get the star point guard they're looking for.
