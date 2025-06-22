New Report on Spurs' Unexpected Trade Offer for Kevin Durant
In a blockbuster move, but one most NBA fans saw coming, the Phoenix Suns have traded future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Rockets are sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks to the Suns in exchange for Durant.
After weeks of speculations, rumors, and reports, the 36-year-old finally has a new home. It's worth noting that the San Antonio Spurs were Durant's most preferred trade destination, according to The Athletic; however, Houston was also on his list.
Suns insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 recently gave insight on negotiations following the Durant trade. While the Spurs were reported to have some level of interest in the star scorer, Gambadoro says they never made a formal offer for Durant.
"While the San Antonio was a preferred destination for Kevin Durant, the Spurs like their young core and never made an offer," Gambadoro tweeted.
San Antonio owns the No. 2 and No. 14 overall picks in the NBA Draft, with the chance to add even more pieces to the core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle. The team already has promise with two All-Stars and the reigning Rookie of the Year.
While many fans wanted Durant to form a dangerous trio with Wembanyama and Fox, the Spurs will instead focus on the roster they currently have. San Antonio will pivot and try to be competitive in a crowded Western Conference.
