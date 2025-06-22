San Antonio Spurs Hire 11-Year Veteran Coach
The San Antonio Spurs weren't able to land Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade after hype was building. However, they're still in NBA headlines today after making a major move regarding the coaching staff.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Spurs are hiring Sean Sweeney to become the associate head coach under newly appointed head coach Mitch Johnson. Sweeney was previously with the Dallas Mavericks and remains in Texas. However, he'll be moving over to San Antonio.
Sweeney spent four seasons in Dallas under head coach Jason Kidd. He became his right-hand man, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, being an integral part of the Mavericks' playoff runs, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022 and an NBA Finals appearance in 2024.
Sweeney has helped coach some of the league's best players in Dallas, including Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Jalen Brunson. The long-time assistant worked with Kidd in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. He then took a job as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons for three seasons before the two reunited in Dallas.
The Spurs are building a new chapter highlighted by the emergence of Johnson at the head coaching position, as well as All-Stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. The team has an incredible young core in place with more on the way. San Antonio owns the No. 2 and No. 14 overall picks in the NBA Draft.
Sweeney should add improvement on both sides of the ball, as well as playoff experience. He'll soon add Wembanyama and Fox to the list of stars he's worked with.
