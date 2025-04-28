New Report Revisits Potential Chris Paul for Steph Curry Trade
The Golden State Warriors almost traded away guard Steph Curry on multiple occasions, such as them opting to trade Monta Ellis over him for Andrew Bogut, and the Phoenix Suns and Steve Kerr offering Amar'e Stoudemire for Curry right when he was drafted. However, their decision not to trade Steph was the best thing they could've done, as he may go down as a Top 10 player in NBA history.
However, in a recent podcast featuring Andrew Bogut and Ethan Strauss, they revisited a deal that isn't talked about much that would've sent Curry and future Hall of Fame teammate Klay Thompson to the New Orleans Hornets for Chris Paul.
According to Strauss, in his book "The Victory Machine," Golden State and GM Bob Myers offered Thompson and Curry in exchange for Paul. However, it wasn't the Hornets who denied the deal; it was rather Paul, who said he had no intention of staying with the Warriors long-term. Therefore, the deal never happened, and Paul ended up moving in division to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Paul would go on to spend six years with the Clippers, then make his way to Golden State for one season before ending up with the San Antonio Spurs, where he resides now. Despite Paul's contract expiring this offseason, a return to San Antonio remains very much possible.
While there's no telling how Curry and Thompson's careers would've panned out in New Orleans, the NBA would've drastically changed as a result, as several other teams and players likely would've found themselves winning rings they didn't in this reality.
