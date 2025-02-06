Inside The Spurs

Newly Acquired Spurs Player Expected to be Waived

The San Antonio Spurs made a smart move to waive newly acquired big man Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Apr 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) defend in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs did the Milwaukee Bucks a favor.

After the latter acquired Patrick Baldwin Jr. in a deal that landed Khris Middleton in Washington for Kyle Kuzma, they set out to dump his $2.4 million salary to remain in a favorable financial position while retaining roster flexibility.

The result? Baldwin and cash considerations worth around $4 million went to San Antonio for a future second-round pick. For any hardcore Baldwin supporters: it's not likely to last long.

The Spurs intend to waive Baldwin, despite the need for a backup center, and allow him to hit the buyout market. Why? Relationship building.

Over the offseason, the Spurs helped the Sacramento Kings acquire DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls by taking on Harrison Barnes' contract, though that's proven to be a net positive for San Antonio more than it has for their Western Conference counterpart.

At the beginning of the season, a similar situation unfolded. San Antonio bore Jalen McDaniel's to clear up space for the Kings, but ultimately waived him, too. Both moves were, in the grand scheme of things, minor transactions, though in league terms, they went a long way.

When De'Aaron Fox revealed that his intention was not to sign an extension in Sacramento, the foregone conclusion for the Kings was to move him.

“There was no pathway to a long term agreement,” Kings GM Monte McNair said.

Fox made clear his intentions. He wanted to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, and his wish was granted. Unlike the situation in Miami, it was a relatively painless transaction — thanks in part to the positive working relationship between the Spurs and Kings that resulted from a string of moves dating back to the offseason.

This time, there aren't any major pieces in play. Baldwin is likely to be waived, but the Spurs still have an open roster spot to use in the buyout market. They aren't losing out on any value, and the Bucks are helped by San Antonio's decision to take on the contract.

At the moment, nothing is implied. But it's seldom a bad idea to help out a team with a piece as coveted as Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster.

