Report: Spurs' Gregg Popovich Out Indefinitely with Health Issue
Legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is sidelined indefinitely due to a health issue, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
Popovich, 75, did not attend the Spurs’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it is uncertain when he will return to the sideline.
The nature of Popovich's health issue remains undisclosed, and the Spurs have not yet released further details. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson, who previously served as an assistant under Popovich for several years, is expected to assume interim head coaching duties for the near future.
Popovich, who has helmed the Spurs since 1996, is the NBA’s longest-tenured active coach, leading San Antonio to five championships over his career. Additionally, he's the oldest serving head coach in NBA history.
This marks one of the rare occasions Popovich has been away from the team for an extended period.