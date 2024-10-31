4 Games In, Spurs' Early Defensive Woes Stem From Not Defending the 3
On the surface, it appears as if the San Antonio Spurs are excelling on the defensive side of the ball.
Through four contests, they’ve allowed just under 110 points per game — good enough for top-10 in the NBA. San Antonio’s last three games have seen them hold their opponents to 106, 106 and 105 points.
However, a deeper issue lies beneath those statistics. The Spurs have allowed 64 3-pointers (t-23rd) and a 3-point percentage of 39.3 (27th). Considering that San Antonio has been within striking distance in each of its first four games, its inability to effectively defend the 3-point line has been especially costly.
It’s not just the opposition’s 3-point prowess as a whole that’s concerning; individual shooting sprees have plagued the Spurs. In their season-opener, Klay Thompson shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. His last two 3s, both of which came as the Mavericks were pulling away, were created off defensive miscommunications by the Spurs.
Two games later, Jalen Green went 7-for-13 from 3-point range. Of note, three of his triples were aided by a Spur not being able to get over an on-ball screen. Elsewhere, Fred VanVleet hit a dagger from deep with just under 20 seconds left in regulation to put the Rockets up by four.
On that play, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson trapped Green off of a ball screen, and Malaki Branham couldn’t rotate over from the left wing in time to effectively contest VanVleet’s shot.
Finally, Lu Dort torched the Spurs for six 3-pointers in just eight tries during what was largely a Thunder rout. San Antonio lost track of Dort several times, both in the half-court and in transition.
What’s promising is that the Spurs have given themselves a chance with their collective defense in the young season. What puts a damper on that promise, however, is their inability to defend 3-pointers, an issue that will have to get resolved if they want to make a surprise trip to the postseason.
On that front, there's still plenty of work to do.