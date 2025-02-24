Rotation Player Ruled OUT in Spurs-Pelicans
After announcing that superstar center Victor Wembanyama would miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season, the San Antonio Spurs have made it clear that they are desperate for frontcourt help. In their first game after Wembanyama's injury, the Spurs rewarded veteran center Bismack Biyombo with the start at center, despite the 32-year-old playing just 25 seconds on the season prior.
The Spurs are facing the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on Sunday night, resulting in another start from Biyombo, but their depth took a massive hit.
The Spurs ruled out backup center Charles Bassey for the remainder of Sunday's game in New Orleans due to patellar tendon soreness.
Bassey will finish his night with 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in just 6 minutes of action against the Pelicans. The 24-year-old Western Kentucky product recently missed six consecutive games due to an injury and is now sidelined again in just his second game back.
While Bassey has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest, his injury is not expected to be anything significant.
"Bassey is suffering from left knee soreness and won't return tonight," Tom Orsborn posted on Bluesky. "Been told it isn't related to the sprain that sidelined him for three weeks recently. Spurs are hopeful he'll be ready to go Tuesday night in the rematch with the Pelicans."
Bassey is a young, talented forward who could easily earn the starting spot over Biyombo at some point this season while Wembanyama is still sidelined. Keeping him on the court should be a priority for the Spurs, and there was no reason to push his limits on a crushing loss against the Pelicans on Sunday,
