Trade Deadline Watch: Spurs Positioning for De’Aaron Fox After Kings Shake-Up
The NBA trade deadline is just a little more than a month away and as previously stated, San Antonio could make a big move to speed up its rebuild to the ultimate conclusion.
A strong argument can be made for the Spurs not to trade away of its best assets (four first round draft picks in next year’s NBA draft). But there is an argument for the Spurs to make a big move, if it becomes available.
And the first domino may have already fallen.
San Antonio’s trade speculation has mostly featured De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings. The Kings’ point guard would be a long-term replacement for Chris Paul and pair up nicely with budding superstar Victor Wembanyama and rookie of the year-candidate Stephon Castle.
But Fox would have to want out of Sacramento, who is 13-18 overall this season and outside of the playoffs (based on current standings). Also, the Kings just fired head coach Mike Brown.
If a trade for Fox between Sacramento and San Antonio is going to happen, the Kings just pushed over the first domino.
Fox, who has averaged 26.2 points per game and 6.1 assists per game this season, would first have to make it known – publicly or privately – he wants out of Sacramento. Then the Spurs would have to offer a trade package enticing enough for the Kings to send away its best player before the next head coach is hired.
That’s a few big dominos that still need to fall, but just like anything can happen on the court…anything can happen off of it. But a lineup featuring Fox, Castle (assuming he continues to grow and improve) and Wembanyama could potentially rival the iconic Spurs’ lineup of Tim Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan.