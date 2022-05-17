Skip to main content

Spurs How to Watch: NBA Draft Lottery

Can the Spurs land the top overall pick?

Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs among the rest of the non-playoff participants in the NBA sit at the edge of their seats to learn their fate in the 2022 NBA Draft with the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Spurs have the 9th-best odds for the No. 1 pick at 4.5 percent. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons have the best odds at landing the top overall pick with 14 percent odds.

Here's a look at how to watch tonight's event:

download-2

NBA Draft Lottery

San Antonio Spurs, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili

David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:

Houston, Orlando, Detroit - 14% each

Oklahoma City - 12.5%

Indiana - 10.5%

Portland - 9%

Sacramento - 7.5%

LA Lakers - 6%

San Antonio - 4.5%

Washington - 3%

New York - 2%

LA Clippers - 1.5%

Charlotte - 1%

Cleveland - 0.5%

USATSI_18010148

Paolo Banchero

USATSI_17953193

Jabari Smith

USATSI_17997332

A.J. Griffin

Spurs Legend and Strategic Partner David Robinson is representing the Spurs at the Lottery this evening.

Last year, the Spurs received the 12th overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. The No. 12 pick ended up becoming Alabama guard Joshua Primo.

If the Spurs were to receive the first overall pick, it would be for just the third time in franchise history and first time in 25 years. In the two previous occurrences, the Spurs selected a Hall of Famer with the top pick: Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

Candidates for the top overall pick this year include Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs How to Watch: NBA Draft Lottery

By Jeremy Brener30 seconds ago
wilson
News

Spurs Hold Pre-Draft Workout For Kansas Forward Jalen Wilson

By Inside The Spurs Staff11 hours ago
ayton
News

Could Suns' 'Internal' Deandre Ayton Issues Set Up Spurs Pursuit?

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
News

Spurs Began Chris Paul's Historic Blunders Of Blown 2-0 Series Leads

By Grant AfsethMay 16, 2022
braun 3
News

NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Pick Versatile Kansas Guard at No. 25 Overall

By Zach DimmittMay 14, 2022
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks
News

Should Spurs Make Free Agency Push For Suns' Deandre Ayton?

By Grant AfsethMay 14, 2022
San Antonio Spurs, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili
News

David Robinson To Represent Spurs At 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

By Grant AfsethMay 13, 2022
duncan jokic
News

NBA MVP Nikola Jokic Reveals 3 Former Spurs He's Modeled His Game After

By Zach DimmittMay 12, 2022
dieng
News

NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Select Intriguing French Guard With No. 20 Pick

By Zach DimmittMay 12, 2022