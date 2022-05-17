Spurs How to Watch: NBA Draft Lottery

Can the Spurs land the top overall pick?

Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs among the rest of the non-playoff participants in the NBA sit at the edge of their seats to learn their fate in the 2022 NBA Draft with the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Spurs have the 9th-best odds for the No. 1 pick at 4.5 percent. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons have the best odds at landing the top overall pick with 14 percent odds.

Here's a look at how to watch tonight's event:

NBA Draft Lottery Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Keldon Johnson

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:

Houston, Orlando, Detroit - 14% each

Oklahoma City - 12.5%

Indiana - 10.5%

Portland - 9%

Sacramento - 7.5%

LA Lakers - 6%

San Antonio - 4.5%

Washington - 3%

New York - 2%

LA Clippers - 1.5%

Charlotte - 1%

Cleveland - 0.5%

Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Paolo Banchero Jabari Smith A.J. Griffin

Spurs Legend and Strategic Partner David Robinson is representing the Spurs at the Lottery this evening.

Last year, the Spurs received the 12th overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. The No. 12 pick ended up becoming Alabama guard Joshua Primo.

If the Spurs were to receive the first overall pick, it would be for just the third time in franchise history and first time in 25 years. In the two previous occurrences, the Spurs selected a Hall of Famer with the top pick: Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

Candidates for the top overall pick this year include Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.