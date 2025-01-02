Victor Wembanyama Ranks Among Top All-Star Vote Getters in Latest Tally
Victor Wembanyama is making a strong push for his second NBA All-Star appearance, racking up nearly one million fan votes, according to the latest tally released by the league on Thursday.
The San Antonio Spurs star currently sits just behind some big names in the race for a Western Conference All-Star spot, including Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Karl-Anthony Towns have all surpassed the one million vote mark.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the All-Star starters, while NBA players and media members make up the remaining 50%.
Given his outstanding play so far, Wembanyama is well on his way to securing his first All-Star selection. If the Spurs can string together some wins, the 20-year-old could continue to solidify his place as not only a potential All-Star but also a top contender for Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) and even a dark-horse MVP candidate.
The NBA will update the fan vote standings on Thursday, January 9, and voting will remain open through January 20 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The All-Star starters will be revealed on January 23, with the reserves announced a week later on January 30.
Wembanyama’s performances this season have been nothing short of historic.
No NBA player in history has ever recorded over 300 points, 100 rebounds, 50 blocks, 50 assists, and 40 three-pointers in a single month until the Frenchman did it in December.
As for his season numbers, Wembanyama is averaging 25.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He also leads the league with 3.9 blocks per game.
Add to that his shooting splits of over 46% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, and it’s clear Wembanyama is going to be taking home some hardware at season's end barring injury.