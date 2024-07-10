'S**** and Giggles!' Chris Paul Understands Expectations, But Knows What He Wants With Spurs
A tracksuit introduction was in store for those in attendance for 20-year veteran Chris Paul's first media appearance as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
As he made his way to the podium, he knew it was the beginning of the next chapter of his storied NBA career — one that had, of late, seemed to be centered around winning a title with established contenders like the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors — and he also knew that things were going to look different.
Suddenly, he was the oldest player on his team by a country mile. He was the resident veteran who brought experience and a strong locker room presence to an otherwise youthful team. While those things were true, he wasn't content with that being all he was good for.
He set that straight almost immediately.
"I only have one goal ... and that's to win," Paul said. "I don't care if it's practice. I don't care if it's a shooting contest. I don't think you should play anything if you're just doing it for s**** and giggles."
It needed not be said, but Paul is expected to play a large role in both Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle's development. He was brought in over the offseason to help the Spurs work toward contending for an NBA title, and while that's not likely to happen in the one season he's contracted for, it won't stop him and his teammates from trying right from the get-go.
"We start that stuff in training camp," Paul explained when asked how feasible it would be for the Spurs to be competitive next season. "I'm not here to say we're going to do this or do that. We all (have) to get together and make sure that we understand what our goals are."
If that goal is winning, San Antonio has some work to do. But some of the pieces are already there — the obvious of which was a pulling factor in the veteran's decision to join the Spurs.
"Victor being here helped, too," Paul said. "I played against him this season, and I tell you, there's probably no player in the league that everybody in the league talks about after the game like him."
Paul has seen what budding talent looks like. He played in Oklahoma City with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for one season — a year he claims "he'll never forget" — in Phoenix with Devin Booker, now a repeat member of Team USA, and Mikal Bridges, among others.
Wembanyama is certainly up there already with some of them and, if his development tracks, he'll likely top the list easily. But even with such young talent, Paul maintained that not only is his role on the court still viable, but he has even more to glean.
"I'm not a coach," he said. "There is definitely things to be learned and all this stuff. But I come in trying to learn from these guys. ... For me, there's connectivity. The thing that connects us all is this game, and us always trying to get better."
Coach. That's the last piece of the puzzle that makes up Paul's decision to move to South Texas. His relationship with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich already has multiple chapters, and is now set to add a new one.
"It's going to be an honor and a privilege," Paul said of playing for the NBA's all-time winningest coach. "I've admired Pop from afar for years. ... There's so much respect there. Not only for his basketball IQ but just for who he is as a person. As a competitor."
"Pop has always been someone that I've spoken to before jump ball," the guard added. "during the game or whatnot, (even) if it's just a little conversation here and there. I'm excited to learn from him and the coaching staff here."
Not surprisingly, the respect goes both ways.
“If a young player can understand what Chris Paul can give them, it’s a huge boon to his career," Popovich said over a year ago of the veteran. "Chris is an alpha. He’s a natural leader. He takes no prisoners. He suffers no fools. He’s there to win.”
What was said by Popovich then was affirmed by a tracksuit-donning Paul Tuesday. He hasn't yet put the Silver & Black threads on, but he already knows what the expectations are. He knows he's capable of playing mentor for the Spurs' rising stars. He knows all of it.
But, in the midst of those lofty hopes, there's a 20-year point guard who just wants to "hoop."
With the Spurs, he intends to do that.
He intends to play as himself and lead San Antonio to victory on as many nights as he can next season. The history that already existed between him and the franchise is only a bonus.
"I don't think I've played against another team more than the Spurs," Paul said. "I learned a lot from watching this team. ... Tony (Parker) was a big brother to me when I came into the NBA. When I came here, it was cool because I got a text from Tim (Duncan), Manu (Ginobili) and Tony. It's really cool to be here."
"I love nothing more than the opportunity to play, contribute and hoop."