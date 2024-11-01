San Antonio Spurs Crush Jazz 106-88: 3 Key Takeaways
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs delivered a statement win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, pulling out a 106-88 victory that showcased both Wembanyama’s generational talent and the team’s growing chemistry.
Wembanyama’s performance was a defining one, as he logged 25 points and nine rebounds, while becoming just the third player in NBA history to record multiple 5x5 games—a feat that places him in elite company with Hakeem Olajuwon and Andrei Kirilenko.
Here’s what we learned from the performance.
Victor Wembanyama: 5x5 King
Every night, it feels like Victor Wembanyama does something we've never seen before. On Thursday, Wembanyama continued to show why he’s one of the most exciting players in the league, posting an impressive stat line of 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and five blocks.
His versatility on both ends of the court fueled the Spurs’ success and gave a glimpse of his all-around game once again. Shooting 9-of-20 from the field and 4-of-13 from deep, he stretched the Jazz defense while dominating defensively.
After his challenging night against Oklahoma City and Chet Holmgren, where he struggled to find his rhythm, Wembanyama bounced back by playing to his strengths, disrupting passing lanes, protecting the rim, and energizing the Spurs in all facets.
Chris Paul: Plenty Left in the Tank
Veteran point guard Chris Paul put up 19 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting efficiently at 8-of-13 and hitting three of his seven three-point attempts.
Paul's leadership was on full display, and his calm, calculated play brought balance to the Spurs' offense. He was a ridiculous +37 on the floor, and his performance proves that, despite his age, he remains an elite floor general capable of impacting the game on both ends of the floor.
Sandro Mamukelashvili: A Bench Spark
Sandro Mamukelashvili’s performance off the bench against the Jazz was a major catalyst in the Spurs' victory.
In his short 10-minute stint, the 6-foot-9 made every second count, scoring 10 points on an impressive 4-for-5 shooting, including a three-pointer. Mamukelashvili's high-energy play has been critical in moments like these.
Mamukelashvili has consistently shown that he can make an impact by playing within himself, focusing on high-percentage shots and being a complementary piece around Wembanyama and the Spurs’ other core players.
It’s contributions like Mamukelashvili’s that add depth to San Antonio’s bench, allowing them to keep their offense rolling even when the starters rest.