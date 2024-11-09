'Trust Me, You'll See': Devin Vassell, More Than Ever, 'Excited' to Showcase Growth
One word formed on Devin Vassell's lips as he spoke into a microphone for the first time of the season: Media Day, also for the first time, at Victory Capital Performance Center.
"Playoffs," he said. "That's it. That's all I see."
The query was how far a San Antonio Spurs squad in Year 2 of the Victor Wembanyama, aided by the veteran additions of Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul, could go. Over the offseason, they'd worked further on development, and adding experience was set to continue that growth.
Vassell's early assessment of the Silver & Black's ceiling was telling. It wasn't just him who had expressed such high hopes, though the question that arose from such statements was whether or not "telling all" about the young team's goals was a good thing.
For one, it could set the tone for a season that was supposed to be stronger for the Spurs. On the contrary, it could set them up for failure. Especially early on.
Because the player who'd proclaimed such a mission was going to be miss the beginning of the regular season as his foot continued to heal from an offseason surgery.
"I tried to let it heal on its own," Vassell explained, setting straight what had happened from the end of last season to the beginning of this one; his fifth in the NBA. "I was hoping it would heal the way it was supposed to, but it just didn’t."
As such, Vassell took to the sideline during training camp, practices, preseason games and the start of the Spurs' regular season. He had to live without seeing the court for a little over a month, but was far from uninvolved with the rest of his teammates.
"With Dev being out, we haven't been able to build our chemistry on the court," Spurs rookie Stephon Castle said, "but he’s been helping me out with the little stuff, talking to me on the sideline."
Even with the guidance however, his missing presence was certainly felt.
"It's a blow," said Julian Champagnie, who filled in the starting lineup during Vassell's absence. "Devin is Devin. He's one of our main guys."
To begin the season, San Antonio dropped five games in nine tries. The ones it emerged victorious were catalyzed by the offense finding a rhythm — a rarity thus far — and the defense keeping it out front.
On an individual standpoint, Vassell's fill-in has done wonders. Paul's impact has been felt, and Victor Wembanyama shook off some early-season rust, looking stronger with each passing game, but still awaits the return of his second-hand man.
"Very excited," he said when asked about playing alongside Vassell again. "I've seen many people do things that I've never seen them do before in order to perform, and he's one of them. I'm really confident in him coming back and excited to share the court with him again."
As excited as Wembanyama is to welcome the shooting guard back, Vassell is looking forward to playing next a player he could only liken to an extraterrestrial.
"Alien," Vassell said of his teammate. "It’s crazy. The things he does are still unbelievable, even when I’m watching him now in workouts ... he's (not) backing down from anyone, and that’s the mindset we need this year.
"No matter the opponent, no matter the arena, we’re coming in to win."
Faced with a toss-up questions just a few minutes after he outlined the season goals for the Spurs, Vassell looked a reporter straight in the eyes and delivered a statement riddled with conviction.
"I'm more motivated than ever," he said. "I feel the best I have in a long time. Once I'm back, I'll be ready to play. And trust me, you'll see."
Two years ago, as his third professional season came to a close, Vassell spoke on his disappointing campaign; one that caused him to miss over 40 games dealing with a variety of injuries.
He knew what the criticisms were. If he was supposed to be one of the Spurs' go-to players, he was going to have to be available. And that season, he wasn't. But he maintained confidence.
"I feel like I've shown when I'm healthy, I can play with the best of them," Vassell said. "I don't have any regrets from this season. Everybody in the organization knows that when I'm healthy ... the team plays a great game."
Saturday afternoon, he has another chance to prove that. Feeling the best he's felt "in a long time," Vassell will come off the bench and get minutes in for San Antonio as it looks to start a winning streak.
Making the playoffs will hang over his head, but he's not worried about it. Instead, he'll focus on his own personal goals of staying aggressive and not forcing shots.
And without Gregg Popovich on the sideline, he'll be even more inclined to perform, calling to mind the blunt advice he got from his coach during months of rehab work.
"Work your ass off," he was told.
As far as Popovich is concerned, the expectations for the Spurs are the same as they've always been, and Vassell is as good as ever, though he's not the only one who feels that way.
The shooting guard has the support of his teammates, the fans and the city of San Antonio making his return to the court. When he takes it for the first time, he'll prove why.
Devin Vassell is ready to go. And he's keen to his coach's words of wisdom, even if he's not there.
"Yeah," he said. "I’m definitely following that advice."