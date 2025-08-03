Spurs Free Agent Faces Tough Decision on International Opportunities
SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey may be the only one truly in the know about his basketball future.
After three seasons with the Spurs, Bassey hit unrestricted free agency with no return offer. When healthy, the 6-foot-10 product from Western Kentucky proved to be a capable backup center option to Victor Wembanyama.
His biggest downfall was a lack of healthy days.
The brunt of Bassey's injury struggles came in his third season with the Spurs, when a left knee bone bruise kept him out for over a month amid Victor Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. Mitch Johnson's squad was forced to make an emergency signing of Bismack Biyombo to fill out the frontcourt; Bassey only played two more games from then on.
Still, the Spurs voiced faith in Bassey.
"He's done everything we've asked," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "When you ... see what he's really been through in terms of rehabbing and putting in work and time, it's tough."
An earlier report this offseason cited Bassey's agent, Marc McNeil, saying that the center was in negotiations with Serbian Club KK Partizan and that the club was "his priority."
"Charles is honored by the interest of Basketball Club Partizan," McNeil told Meridian Sports. "He is definitely considering the offer and will continue discussions with the club."
Per CelticsBlog's Noa Dalzell, those reports were false.
"Multiple outlets previously reported that he was seriously considering signing with the Serbian club Partizan Belgrade," Dalzell wrote, "but he currently plans to play in the NBA next season."
Bassey's Outlook with Boston
Bassey played three games for the Boston Celtics at NBA 2K26 Summer League after he was initally missing from the roster. Prior commitments kept his stint in Las Vegas to just those games, but in the limited time he had, he found ample success.
He also took an interest to the franchise.
“They go to the playoffs every year,” Bassey said. “So, obviously, just learning from those guys, it’s great for me. I went to the playoffs one time ... I’m just going to learn a lot from those guys.”
As Bassey discerns his next stop, international or not, he'll lean on the past experience he's had in the NBA.
A return to San Antonio is unlikely, but returning to the league for his fifth season is far from out of the question, especially if he remains healthy.
