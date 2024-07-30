Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing 2-Way Deal With Spurs
Rounding out their full 18-man roster — assuming Julian Champagnie's contract does become guaranteed on Aug. 1 — the San Antonio Spurs have signed Harrison Ingram their final two-way contract.
The move means that the No. 48 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will continue his development next season while splitting time in Austin with the franchise’s G League affiliate.
Before taking the court in the NBA Summer League, Ingram expressed that regardless of whether he represents the Spurs in San Antonio or Austin, he’s excited to help his team win.
“I’m happy to be here,” the forward said. “Whether it’s G League or staying on the main team, whatever it is, I’m ready to do it to achieve my dreams.”
After playing for a losing team during his first two seasons at Stanford, Ingram, a former McDonald’s All-American, showed he had what it took to contribute to a winning basketball team in his junior year with the North Carolina Tarheels, where he started and helped lead the team to a 29-8 record.
Ingram’s success with the Tar Heels carried over to summer league, where, averaging roughly 29 minutes of playing time in his four appearances, he averaged 10 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting an impressive 42.9 percent from 3 as the Spurs went 4-1 overall.
“He went from more of a primary to a secondary player,” Spurs general manager Brian Wright said of Ingram's development. “It’s not easy to transition your game that way, and he did a great job.
"That’s what you like about him.”
Beyond that, with the G League filled with NBA-caliber scorers, those who stand out are the ones also willing to do the dirty work of unsung heroes.
In Ingram's case, not only is he willing to do that, but he's embraced it.
“It’s not all about the flashy plays,” Ingram said. "Some of the plays that aren’t on the box sheet (or) score sheet (and) aren’t in the highlights are just as important."
“I know my role’s not going to be to score right away," he added. "You have so many guys that are good players that have been here for so long, so it’s not my job to score. It’s my job to make their job easier, whether that’s rebounding, defending, knocking down open shots (or) making quick decisions."
Despite being taken in the second round, Ingram's confidence in his abilities to contribute at the NBA level remains unwavering.
“Just because 47 guys were drafted ahead of me doesn’t mean they’re better than me,” he stated after being drafted. “I’m going to come in here every day, work hard, and try to earn my minutes.”
One player who seems to have inspired the 21-year-old’s faith in the organization is former San Antonio second-round pick turned Hall-of-Famer Manu Ginóbili, who shared some advice with Ingram after he was drafted.
“He talked to me about development and buying into yourself," Ingram shared. "Not worrying about whatever path everyone else is on and writing about yours. It wasn’t easy. You’ve got to earn everything.
"(But) being in the Spurs' organization is good ... for those late picks to develop and get their chance and a fair shot.”
Now, having been rewarded with a two-way contract, Ingram has earned his shot with San Antonio. He'll join the Silver & Black in multiple capacities, but from here, it'll be up to him to prove himself.