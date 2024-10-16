Not Set In Stone: Gregg Popovich Still Undecided About Spurs' Starting Lineup
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich left Tuesday night's preseason loss to the Miami Heat with more questions than answers.
"We don't have a starting lineup that is in stone yet," Popovich said before leaving the interview room. "It was a great game and we got more physical as the game went along."
READ MORE: Turnovers Cost Spurs Big, Heat Prevail at Home
Popovich was very concerned about the Spurs' turnovers, as they recorded 15 in the first half and another six in the second. With one preseason game left to go, there appears to be plenty to clean up before the regular season begins.
"Miami is a great physicality team, they get after you and we let it get to us," Popovich said. "We let their physicality get to us. ... We can't have that. Although, I thought we did a much better job in the second half."
Jeremy Sochan paced the Spurs with 18 points and 11 rebounds, almost bringing his team back singlehandedly from a ten-point deficit, but it was Miami's Bam Adebayo who led all scorers with 20 points.
"He did well, he was agile, had a lot of energy," Popovich said of Adebayo. "I thought he did well."
Sochan said Miami was a very difficult opponent, but he thought the game flowed well, aside from the turnovers. He also said he enjoyed playing with Chris Paul, who led the Spurs with five assists.
"I think it is just natural, we know where we are and we play off of one another," Sochan said. "An experienced team like Miami, we just had too many turnovers. They are a good defensive team and they made all the right passes."
The Spurs will conclude their preseason Thursday night on the road against the Houston Rockets.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Stephon Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces