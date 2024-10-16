Inside The Spurs

Not Set In Stone: Gregg Popovich Still Undecided About Spurs' Starting Lineup

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was not happy with the 15 turnovers his team had in the first half, but took time to assess his team's second-half performance.

Scott Salomon

Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center.
Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich left Tuesday night's preseason loss to the Miami Heat with more questions than answers.

"We don't have a starting lineup that is in stone yet," Popovich said before leaving the interview room. "It was a great game and we got more physical as the game went along."

READ MORE: Turnovers Cost Spurs Big, Heat Prevail at Home

Popovich was very concerned about the Spurs' turnovers, as they recorded 15 in the first half and another six in the second. With one preseason game left to go, there appears to be plenty to clean up before the regular season begins.

"Miami is a great physicality team, they get after you and we let it get to us," Popovich said. "We let their physicality get to us. ... We can't have that. Although, I thought we did a much better job in the second half."

Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) dribbles the basketball as San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) defends.
Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) dribbles the basketball as San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) defends during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jeremy Sochan paced the Spurs with 18 points and 11 rebounds, almost bringing his team back singlehandedly from a ten-point deficit, but it was Miami's Bam Adebayo who led all scorers with 20 points.

"He did well, he was agile, had a lot of energy," Popovich said of Adebayo. "I thought he did well."

Sochan said Miami was a very difficult opponent, but he thought the game flowed well, aside from the turnovers. He also said he enjoyed playing with Chris Paul, who led the Spurs with five assists.

"I think it is just natural, we know where we are and we play off of one another," Sochan said. "An experienced team like Miami, we just had too many turnovers. They are a good defensive team and they made all the right passes."

The Spurs will conclude their preseason Thursday night on the road against the Houston Rockets.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs

Stephon Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset

Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/News