'I Have Vic Behind Me': Stephon Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
SAN ANTONIO — Stephon Castle didn't have to make many adjustments coming to the NBA.
With the San Antonio Spurs, the rookie was put in what he described as a "perfect situation." He'd be playing under Gregg Popovich, for one, but to add to it, he was coming from playing under Dan Hurley and winning an NCAA title at UConn.
It all seemed to be a perfect storm, which only made him work harder on his shooting, his versatility — which has earned him a great deal of praise — and also his defense.
The latter was especially high on his list.
“I (brought) my defensive presence to gain respect from my peers and teammates," Castle said. "Once I initiated that and set the tone with it, they bought into accepting me.”
They being his teammates. Fitting into a culture long-established was certainly a challenge the rookie had to face. He knew what he brought to the table, but he had to show it. Luckily, his defensive prowess made that relatively simple.
“I see him fitting (in) very well,” Spurs star Victor Wembanyama explained. “I’ve seen exponential progression from him from one practice to the other. The way he learns is pretty impressive.”
READ MORE: Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility, 'Own Pace'
As much as Wembanyama has so far enjoyed playing alongside Castle, so, too has the rookie enjoyed playing with Wembanyama. And for a defensive-minded guard, having a player the likes of the Frenchman has already payed dividends for his personal abilities.
"It makes me more aggressive defensively, knowing I can pressure up a little more." "(There's) not much of a penalty if I get beat. I have Vic behind me.
"That gives me a lot more freedom and confidence on the ball."
Castle made it a goal to "take pieces " of his teammates' games to help him learn and improve, but ultimately, he defaulted to playing his game at his pace.
That's what's earned him the most praise.
"Everyone can agree here that defense wins championships," Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan said of the rookie. "Everyone has to play defense, and he came in as a defender. He’s been proving that."
“Obviously he’s young, but … he wants to be great," Harrison Barnes added. "I’ve liked his ability defensively to pick up the concepts pretty quickly, and then go out there and make an impact.”
READ MORE: Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
That impact, to this point, isn't clear-cut. Castle has the ability to defend multiple positions as well as he can play them, so there are plenty of routes the Spurs could take with the No. 4 overall pick.
That only increases his value. But no matter where he plays or how well he does, his mindset — and his goals — will be the same: Play defense and keep pace.
If he does that, he'll likely prove Wembanyama's point exactly right.
"Very impressed," Gregg Popovich said of Castle after one week of training camp. "(He's a) really mature young man. Has a great demeanor and way about him ... has a good basketball IQ."
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces