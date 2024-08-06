Spurs Guard Blake Wesley Coaches at Jr. NBA/WNBA Basketball Camp In Cayman Islands
There are two ways a player can fit the brand of the San Antonio Spurs.
One is simple: Pass the ball. "Pound the Rock," as the team motto goes. That philosophy was the crown jewel of Spurs legend Manu Ginóbili's vast skill set; the reason that Tre Jones ultimately became the starting point guard at the end of last season.
It was also preached heavily by San Antonio's summer league coach Kenny Trevino throughout NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas — likely serving as a criterion for which players ultimately earned a two-way contract for the regular season.
But beyond passing on the court, players who thrive in the Silver & Black have a yearning to give back to the community they play for and the community they grew up in. Helping pass out Thanksgiving meals for families at Frost Bank Center, giving away merchandise and beds to a local middle school or hosting basketball camps for aspiring athletes are all strong examples of giving back.
Or, in Blake Wesley's case, coaching in the Cayman Islands.
As part of a partnership with global investment company Dart, the NBA's Jr. program held a basketball camp to allow boys and girls to learn about the game from experienced coaches or, in some cases, current players.
“We embrace this shared goal of expanding our grassroots basketball development efforts," NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said. "and providing more opportunities for Cayman youth, fans and families to learn the values of the game and importance of a healthy, active lifestyle for years to come.”
For Wesley, attending the camp was a way for him to honor the kid he once was.
"I was in their shoes once, looking up to NBA players, the same way they are looking at me now,” the guard said. "I’m excited to pass on my passion for the game to young athletes. It’s a really special opportunity for me to do this camp and talk to the kids about what it takes to become a pro."
Throughout the camp, Wesley helped with drills, gave advice and even showed off some of his own skills to awestruck kids who now have one extra role model. Combined with his continued development under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, Wesley is certainly doing his part to fit the brand of the team he plays for.
And while he's looking to be a strong contributor on the court, he's certainly not forgetting to take his talents off the court in a way only he knows how to.
"Every time I step on the court, I don’t take it for granted. One little thing can change everything, so I stay prayed up and keep God first.
"I want kids to not only look up to me, but ... become better players than me.”