Spurs Starter, Tuesday, August 6, 2024: Spurs Hosting 3rd Annual Back to School Bash
Happy Tuesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
For the third straight season, the San Antonio Spurs will be hosting their Back to School Bash at Frost Bank Center, offering families in and around the community the chance to prepare for the upcoming school year with much less worry.
Families who register — required for attendance — will be offered the following resources:
- School supplies for K-12 grade levels
- Vaccines
- Vision checks
- Dental screenings
- Haircut by appointment through the registration link
- Information booths for school enrollment, extracurricular activities and mental health support
Last year, the Spurs were able to administer thousands of health screenings and give out ample school supplies, having drawn in over 10,000 attendees in the two years the event has been held.
“We believe in building leaders and legacies where we live, work, play and learn,” Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer at SS&E Dr. Kara Allen said of the event. “Empowering teachers and families with essential resources is vital to student success in and beyond the classroom.
"We are honored to connect with our community and share resources for students, caregivers and teachers who will be equipped to start the new school year confident and prepared to grow together.”
San Antonio has a history of being involved with the community through numerous events and giveaways that allow the team to meet its fans where they are. It's part of the strong culture that's bonded the Silver & Black and its "Spurs Family."
The Back to School Bash is just another example of it. This year, the event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4-7 p.m. Central.
“All of us at Frost are proud to be part of this event, and we look forward to doing our part to help make sure our community is prepared for the start of the school year,” Frost Regional President Clay Jones said. “We’re always happy to extend a helping hand to the Spurs with efforts like this.”
Now, on to the headlines:
THE NEWS
With the Victor Wembanyama effect in full swing entering the young star's second season, the question needs asked once again: Have the San Antonio Spurs done enough to earn a prime time matchup on Christmas Day?
San Antonio Spurs On SI's Matt Guzman joins "The Joe Gaither Show" to talk about Victor Wembanyama's Olympic Performance, the Spurs' two-way contracts and more.
With Julian Champagnie's contract guaranteed as of Aug. 1, the now have their final roster for the upcoming season barring any trades. As such, both Dominick Barlow and Devonte' Graham had to find new homes for next year. And they did.
THE SCHEDULE
There are 79 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule has yet to be released, but the entire preseason schedule — also still a ways away — has.
There, the team will get its first chance to hit the floor with a complete roster. Also of note, Victor Wembanyama and Team France are competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for both sets of games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff at 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Team France Olympic Slate
Preliminary Games:
July 27: France vs. Brazil (W 78-66)
July 30: France vs. Japan (W 94-90)
Aug. 2: France vs. Germany (L 85-71)
Men's Quarterfinal:
Aug 6: France vs. Canada (Tipoff 11 a.m.)
