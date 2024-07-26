'They Played Our Brand': Kenny Trevino Commends Already-Rostered Spurs For Summer League Effort
Yauhen Massalski, towering over his summer league coach, walked up to Kenny Trevino, dapped him up and smiled into the camera before giving him a kiss on the back of his head.
The San Antonio Spurs had just finished their slate of games at NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas and as such, it was likely Massalski's final game for the Silver & Black.
Unless he was offered a training camp deal or a two-way contract — not the likely case considering the Spurs' current roster landscape with just one true spot available — he wouldn't be returning to play. Getting the chance to participate at summer league was an opportunity he didn't take lightly. Not him, nor the rest of his teammates.
Trevino noticed that.
"I'm extremely proud," the 31-year-old first-time head coach said. "We went out in Sacramento and had two tough games. These guys could have easily come out (to Las Vegas) and done their own thing, and they didn't. They stuck together, played for one another and it showed."
At the California Classic, hosted by the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio lost two straight games to the Charlotte Hornets and Kings. In the ensuing contest, they were able to stave off Team China, but it still didn't look pretty.
While the idea that its first three contests would set the tone for what was to come in Las Vegas loomed, Trevino and company saw to it that it wouldn't. They regrouped and came out of the gates firing at Thomas & Mack Center for a Game 1 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
"We've learned from our experiences," two-way guard Jamaree Bouyea said, acknowledging his team's rocky start in Sacramento. "Those first two games were tough for us ... but we prevailed."
Bouyea's situation was much different from Massalski and many of his other teammates'. After impressing the Spurs enough last season to earn a two-year two-way contract, he was already set to suit up for both the San Antonio and Austin Spurs when the season rolled around.
The same went for Stephon Castle, Sidy Cissoko and more-than likely Harrison Ingram.
Those players — as Trevino put it — had no skin in the game. They weren't on the hot seat or under the pressure that some of the other players suiting up were, yet, they competed all the same.
"They played San Antonio Spurs basketball," Trevino said in a complimentary tone. "They played our brand. ... They could've come out to (show) they didn't belong here. That's what we're proud of."
The players' mindset wasn't a surprising one. Even before the final game, Ingram spoke to his personal philosophy regarding competitive basketball. To him, it's all the same.
"We've still got 'Spurs' across our chest," he said. "There's still a basketball game. I play basketball because I love basketball, so whoever we play ... I'm trying to win."
Bouyea agreed.
"We all fight," Bouyea said. "No matter the score, we all want to leave our hearts and everything out there. ... We just want to win games, (no matter) who scores the most points or the most rebounds."
As the Spurs now eye training camp and the pre-season, they'll continue to train and prepare for what could be a strong season for them. Nothing is guaranteed, especially not in the loaded Western Conference they play in, but they're going to put their best foot forward.
That effort starts with Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes — the star and the veterans of the team. After that, it trickles down, never waning in intensity.
San Antonio prides itself in the depth of its team and the success it can find by traditional development. Gregg Popovich's young roster has a ways to go, but if summer league showed anything about the guys even on two-way deals, the intangibles are there.
And when Trevino assumes his regular position in the video room — a role he's more-than committed to — he'll recognize the on-court results of them.
He saw it firsthand, after all.
"They have come a long way," Trevino said of the Spurs' summer league team. "but they bought in from the beginning. It wasn't one guy doing his own thing trying to show what he can do. They did it together.
"We're happy with the outcome here."